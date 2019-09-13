CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man was sentenced to eight years in prison for a methamphetamine-related crime Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Shawn S. Swearingen, 48, entered a negotiated plea to Class 1 felony possession of methamphetamine, and a Class X felony and two other felonies were dismissed.
In addition to his prison time, he will serve two years of mandatory supervised release.
Swearingen was arrested in Kewanee Jan. 15 after his vehicle was pulled over because its registration was not illuminated. A police dog did a positive sniff test, and a search of the vehicle found more than 15 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. His prior record made him eligible for an extended term of four to 30 years in prison.
Judge Terry Patton accepted the plea agreement, granted an application for a 100 percent waiver of assessments, and will recommend that Swearingen be placed in a facility where he can receive drug treatment.
A hearing on a related forfeiture case was set for Oct. 22.