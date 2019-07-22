CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man entered a guilty plea in Henry County Circuit Court Monday to Class 1 felony possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to four years in prison and two years mandatory supervised release.
Jordan A. Hart, 27, also agreed to forfeit $24,088 in a related forfeiture case.
Five other counts, including two Class X felonies, were dismissed.
The charges were filed March 4. According to an earlier hearing, the Black Hawk Area Task Force participated in a search warrant at 516 W. Prospect in Kewanee March 2 and found 20.3 grams of cocaine, the currency, and some cannabis. Hart gave police a statement that all drugs found in the house were his and he was going to take the blame.
Judge Terry Patton accepted the plea agreement.