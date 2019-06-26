A Kewanee man is in the Henry County Jail on $750,000 bond, charged with six Class X felony counts of home invasion.
Jacques K. Nile, 19, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the charges, he is alleged to have entered the lower apartment at 102 N. Vine St. in Kewanee on Wednesday and intentionally caused an injury to the two occupants. Two of the counts allege that while armed with a firearm, he used force or threatened the imminent use of force on the occupants. Two other counts allege he personally discharged a firearm.
A final count alleges that he was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, a .45-caliber handgun.
Judge Clayton Lee arraigned Nile, appointing public defender Matthew Paulson to the case and setting a preliminary hearing for July 8.