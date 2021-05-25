Kewanee man held on predatory assault of a child

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man was arraigned on sex assault-related felonies Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.

Melcon L. DeJesus, 40, was charged with four counts of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on March 25, when bond was set at $500,000 and a warrant for his arrest was issued. His arrest warrant was returned Monday.

According to the charges, DeJesus is alleged to have committed three acts of sexual contact and one act of sexual penetration with a girl under age 13 four times between Dec. 12, 2020, and March 24, 2021.

On Monday, Judge Dana McReynolds arraigned DeJesus, appointed the public defender's office to the case and set a preliminary hearing for June 7.

Bond remains at $500,000, and DeJesus remained in custody in the Henry County Jail as of Tuesday.

