CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man was arraigned Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court on sex-related charges.

Christopher J. Woodruff, 45, was charged March 2 with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault for the assault of a female minor under the age of 13.

The penalty for the Class X felonies is 6-30 years in prison. They are not probationable.

According to the charges, Woodruff allegedly committed an act of sexual contact or penetration with a female under 13 between Nov. 1, 2019, and Feb. 7, 2023.

Judge James Cosby set bond at $250,000 on March 2. Woodruff was arrested March 16. At his arraignment Thursday, Judge Jennifer Kelly set a preliminary hearing for March 20 and appointed the public defender's office to the case.

If Woodruff posts bond of $25,000 or 10%, he was ordered to have no contact with any person under 18.