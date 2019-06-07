CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man is in the Henry County Jail on $750,000 bond on methamphetamine-related charges.
Ronald L. Potter, 33, was arraigned in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday on Class X felony methamphetamine delivery, Class 1 possession of methamphetamine and Class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance. According to the charges, he is alleged to have possessed more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine on March 5 with the intent to deliver. The Class 4 felony alleges he possessed less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine on March 5.
In a separate case, he was charged with Class 3 felony manufacture/distribute a look-alike substance. According to that charge, he is alleged to have delivered a look-alike substance, being methamphetamine, on or about May 22.
Judge Clayton Lee appointed the public defender's office to the case and set a preliminary hearing for June 17.