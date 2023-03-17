CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee man entered a negotiated plea to unlawful restraint and aggravated criminal sexual abuse Friday in Henry County Circuit Court and was sentenced to three years in prison.

David A. Rounds Jr. was sentenced to concurrent three-year prison terms on each of the two charges. He will also have one year of mandatory supervised release on the Class 4 felony unlawful restraint charge as well as a $500 fine and assessments. On the Class 2 felony sexual abuse charge he will also have a one-year mandatory supervised release, a $75 fine and be required to register as a sex offender for life.

According to court records, on Sept. 30, 2022, a 15-year-old female in Kewanee had asked Rounds for a ride home to Atkinson, but instead he took her to his house and would not let her leave for hours, at one time holding her down on his bed while he touched her. She escaped and flagged down a Kewanee police officer, who returned to the residence with her where Rounds was located and admitted to picking up the minor and taking her home.

Charges of Class 2 felony kidnapping, Class 1 felony attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, a second count of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse and a misdemeanor charge of criminal sexual abuse were dismissed.

Rounds applied for a waiver of assessments, but Judge Terry Patton denied it, noting Rounds' $56,000 inheritance.

“I don't find there is substantial hardship,” the judge said.

Charges were filed Sept. 30, 2022.