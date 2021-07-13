Kewanee man sentenced for child pornography

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man was sentenced Tuesday in Henry County Circuit Court to four years in prison for solicitation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Mark A. Funk, 49, will also have one year mandatory supervised release and fines of $1,350 on the two counts. The four-year terms on the Class 1 and Class 2 felonies are to be served concurrently. A Class 4 felony count of grooming and a Class 3 felony count of possession of child pornography were dismissed.

According to a factual basis for the charges, on Feb. 4, 2020, Funk allegedly posted a message to someone he believed was a 16-year-old boy on a Grindr account and then sent photographs of an adult penis as well as other pornographic images. The teenager was actually Kewanee Police Detective Michael Minx posing as a 16-year-old.

A search warrant was issued for Funk's home in October of 2020, and Funk was interviewed and admitted to having conversations and sending pornographic photographs. Charges were filed Oct. 22, 2020.

Funk was ordered to register as a sex offender on his release.

Judge Terry Patton accepted the plea agreement.

