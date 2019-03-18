The man killed Friday in a crash that involved a semi on Interstate 80 has been identified as Terry L. Wickey, 76, of Kewanee.
Wickey's pickup truck struck the semi's trailer about 1:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 just east of the intersection with Interstate 88, according to the Illinois State Police. The semi had slowed because of another accident that had just occurred.
Wickey and his passenger were trapped inside the pickup and had to be extricated. Wickey was flown to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, but was pronounced dead not long after he arrived there.
Wickey's death was caused by multiple traumatic injuries related to the crash, and an autopsy was not planned, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Monday morning. He released Wickey's name.
The passenger was sent to Genesis Medical Center's Illinis Campus in Silvis. Further information about that person was not immediately available Monday.