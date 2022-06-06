Kewanee men waive hearings on alleged sexual abuse charges

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. - Two Kewanee men have waived preliminary hearings Monday in Henry County Circuit Court on charges involving sexual abuse.

Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty said after Monday's court appearances that she couldn't confirm if the two men, Dale A. English, 48, and Scott F. English, 52, are related.

Scott English served 23 years of a 50-year sentence for murder in the 1995 beating death of three-year-old Jami Sue Pollock before being freed in December of 2019. He was the boyfriend of Pollock's mother. He is now charged with two counts of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 18.

Dale A. English, 48, is charged with one count of Class X felony predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of Class 2 felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The alleged victim is under 13.

In addition to waiving their preliminary hearings, both men waived formal arraignment on the charges and entered pleas of not guilty. Scott English, who is in custody on $250,000 bond, made an oral demand for a speedy trial. His next court appearance is June 23.

Dale English, who posted $2,500 bond for his release on May 19, has a July 21 court appearance.

