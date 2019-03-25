CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee woman will see a child abduction charge move forward in Henry County Circuit Court following a hearing Monday.
Autumn R. Ince, 35, was charged with the Class 4 felony on July 17.
During Monday's preliminary hearing, Sheriff's Deputy Corey Hixson testified to being called to 315 E. Court St. in Cambridge on July 5 to check on the welfare on a juvenile subject 15 or 16 years old. The child's grandfather was appointed caregiver through the Department of Children and Family Services.
According to Hixson, the child's mother, Ince, came to the home and got into a verbal confrontation, and she and the father left with the child. A month later, the child came back, but Judge Terry Patton said he didn't believe “concealment” of a child had to be forever.
The judge found the state had met its burden to find probable cause that a felony was committed. An April 11 pretrial hearing was set. Ince remained in custody as of Monday on $100,000 bond.