CAMBRIDGE — A man charged with having four pipe bombs appeared in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday.
Bryan C. Lain, 33, was charged May 1 with four counts Class 2 felony felon possess/use a firearm and four counts Class 3 felony possession of a bomb/bombshell/grenade.
Kewanee Police Officer Eric Peed said he was called on Jan. 4. At that incident, the victim of a domestic battery allegedly found four objects upstairs. She told the officer she thought Lain, who also lived at the home, got rid of the devices.
Peed said he spoke with Lain on the phone several days later and Lain said he got them from a person at work and he thought they were fireworks, and probably 2 to 3 years old.
Peed said the Kewanee department called the Peoria Police Department's bomb squad team to dispose of the devices. He said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms sent them to a federal lab that tested them and found they each had more than one-fourth of an ounce of explosives.
Judge Terry Patton found probable cause to believe a felony was committed. A June 13 pre-trial hearing was set. Lain remained in custody as of Monday on $100,000 bond.