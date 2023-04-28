CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee woman has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The Class 2 felony was filed Thursday against Kassidee A. Swan, 22, and she was arraigned on the charge and possible penalty by Judge James Cosby. If convicted, the count carries a sentence of three to seven years in prison, but it is also subject to probation.

The public defender's office was assigned to Swan's case, and a preliminary hearing was set for May 1.

Her bond was set at $50,000-10%, meaning she would have to post $5,000 for her release. She was ordered to have no contact with the minor victim, his family or his residence and no contact with any unrelated minors.

According to the charge, Swan committed an act of sexual penetration with a male at least 13 years old but less than 17 years old between Dec. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022.

Swan remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.