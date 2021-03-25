Kewanee woman charged with permitting sexual abuse

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee woman has been charged with sex-related felonies in Henry County Circuit Court.
Nicole M. Daulton, 38, was charged Thursday with three counts of Class 1 felony permitting sexual abuse of a child.
According to the charging document from the state's attorney's office, Daulton allegedly had actual knowledge of and permitted an act of sexual abuse on a child under the age of 17 on three different dates between December 12, 2020, and March 24, 2021. The actual allegation in each of the three counts is that she sat next to the minor while a male committed a sexual act on the minor.
Daulton was arraigned Thursday by Judge Daniel Dalton. Bond was set at $500,000. The public defender's office was assigned to the case, and a preliminary hearing was set for March 29.