Kewanee woman enters plea in 17-year-old's opioid death

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. — A Kewanee woman pleaded guilty Monday in Henry County Circuit Court to a Class 3 felony based on the death of a 17-year-old on March 28, 2021.
Patricia E. Allensworth, 27, and three others saw the minor pass out earlier in the evening, and all were aware drugs had been brought into the home.
The minor, identified as A.M.H., was pronounced dead after Kewanee Police responded to a call regarding a possible opioid overdose. The four individuals were charged with felony child endangerment/death.
When the minor passed out initially, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation was performed and narcan was administered to reverse the drug's effects, according to a factual basis for the charge given by State's Attorney Catherine Runty.
Allensworth splashed water on the minor, who was left on the couch. No call for emergency help was made. Later in the evening after blood was seen coming from the minor's nose, there was a second attempt at cardio-pulmonary resuscitation that was not successful. The coroner's report showed the death was due to massive amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.
According to the charge, Allensworth and the others did not seek professional medical care after rendering insufficient medical care. The charge has a possible penalty of 2-10 years in prison but is also probationable. Sentencing was set for April 13.
Judge James Cosby accepted the open plea. In November he rejected a plea agreement that would have given Allensworth 30 months probation and 180 days in jail.
Co-defendants Justin J. Padilla, 44, and Timothy L. Waugh, 46, have final pre-trial hearings on Feb. 28; Jacob A. Metscaviz, 41, has a jury trial set for the week of March 7.