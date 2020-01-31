Kewanee woman enters plea in sex abuse case

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee woman entered a negotiated plea Friday in Henry County Circuit Court to two counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse and one count of violation of an order of protection and was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 90 days in jail.

Four counts of felony child pornography and two other counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse were dismissed.

According to the charges, Dhnae E. Jackson, 20, committed acts of sexual abuse with a 16-year-old woman between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, 2018.

Henry County State's Attorney Matt Schutte said the victim's parents told Jackson numerous times to stay away from their daughter and obtained an order of protection. However, on March 5, 2019, Jackson was arrested for violating the order and admitted to responding to a text message from the victim.

Jackson is not eligible for day-for-day credit in jail, and she also will have to register as a sex offender. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim. She had no prior record.

Judge Terry Patton accepted the plea agreement and warned Jackson to comply with all stipulations of being a registered sex offender or she will find herself in court again.

