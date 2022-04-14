Kewanee woman gets probation in drug-related death of minor

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee woman who pleaded guilty to child endangerment causing death was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in jail and 30 months probation.

The felony charge is punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Kewanee police responded to a dispatch of a possible opioid overdose at a house at 5:43 a.m. on March 28, 2021. Arriving officers found 17-year-old Austin Michael Huggins, who was ultimately pronounced dead. The coroner's investigation discovered the minor had lethal amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

Judge James Cosby said Patricia E. Allensworth, 27, would see more time behind bars with a jail sentence as opposed to a two-year prison term. Cosby said a two-year prison term would mean Allensworth would be out in about 61 days because of time already served while waiting to be sentenced.

Cosby, too, said a two-year prison term seemed heavy-handed in light of Allensworth's partial cooperation with police, being the only one to call 9-1-1 and relative lack of a prior criminal history compared to her three co-defendants, who are three- or five-time convicted felons.

Co-defendant Justin J. Padilla, 44, was sentenced to two years in prison. Jacob A. Metscaviz, 41, has a stipulated bench trial scheduled for May 13 and Timothy L. Waugh, 46, has a final pre-trial hearing set for May 23.

"They are career criminals. They are drug addicts. Ms. Allensworth, you somehow found yourself in their company," Cosby said. "You made a choice to associate with them, so it doesn't excuse your actions at all."

Nevertheless, the judge noted that it was because of what Allensworth was willing to tell police that "at least some of the details" of what happened in the home that night are known at all. He noted she was the one who ultimately called 911, even though she made a poor choice by not calling sooner.

Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty said the core reason why none of the co-defendants called 911 was they didn't want their own drugs — their own personal stashes — to be discovered.

"It was a selfish series of acts that led to the death," Runty said.

Cosby also noted state lawmakers have indicated that there is a presumption individuals receive probation unless the judge can justify imprisonment beyond the charges themselves.

The judge also noted that if Allensworth went to prison, she would not be there long enough to avail herself of resources to combat her addiction.

"She won't receive treatment," Cosby said.

As a condition of probation, Allensworth must undergo weekly drug testing for six months followed by a review of her probation on Jan. 16, 2023.

Rebecca Montgomery, the grandmother of the deceased 17-year-old, read a victim impact statement.

"I understand Austin died in pain, struggling to breathe. Why didn't you help him? Why didn't you call for help?" Montgomery asked. "What kind of monster are you? How could you ignore Austin as he died?"

At the conclusion of the hearing, Cosby addressed the 17-year-old's father and two grandparents who were present.

"Justice is never perfect," Cosby said. "I hope I laid out my thought process so you could see what's going on in my head. Quite frankly she's going to be in jail longer this way. I know that's little solace to the three of you, but it's at this time what I feel is appropriate."

