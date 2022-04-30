Knox County releases name of sheriff's deputy killed Friday

Knox County Sheriff David Clague on Saturday released the name of the deputy killed Friday in a pursuit as 34-year-old Nicholas D. Weist.

Weist began his career with the department on May 22, 2018.

About 8 a.m. Friday, Galelsburg Police responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun at the Circle K gas station on East Main Street.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Weist was at the intersection of U.S. 150 at 150th Avenue in Henry County setting up spike strips when he was struck and killed by the fleeing vehicle.

Officers quickly apprehended a 22-year-old Granite City man with a criminal history that includes vehicular hijacking, fleeing police and illegally possessing firearms.

Daylon K Richardson is charged in Henry County Circuit Court with two counts of murder. Each of the charges is a Class M felony that may carry a prison sentence of 20-60 years, or life in prison.

Richardson also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm with priors, a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years, and aggravated fleeing, a Class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of one to three years.

Richardson is being held without bond in the Henry County Jail. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 9 in Henry County Circuit Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.