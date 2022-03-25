Korn tour bus hit by gunfire in Davenport? Here's what we know

Overnight gunfire damaged a bus parked near the Hotel Blackhawk in downtown Davenport.

Davenport police responded to the 200 block of East Fourth Street at 7:42 a.m. Friday for a report of a bus that had been struck by overnight gunfire. Arriving officers confirmed that a bus parked on Fourth Street sustained damage from a single gunshot, according to a news release.

No other damage and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Several individuals on social media who witnessed police taking photos Friday morning of what appeared to be a private tour bus noted '90s metal band Korn is in town for a Friday concert at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center with bands Chevelle and Code Orange as part of a tour to support Korn's latest album "Requiem."

Korn frontman and lead vocalist Jonathan Davis stopped at nearby handmade and vintage retailer Abernathy's, 432 West Third Street, Thursday night, the business posted on Facebook.

Disney Princess - The Concert is also in town for a performance Saturday at the Alder Theater.

Davenport police would not say Friday to whom the bus belonged or whether the damaged bus was associated with the band or concert tour. A police spokesman said the incident remained under investigation and that no further information was available.

Entertainment website TMZ.com reported it was Korn's tour bus that was hit by gunfire.

A spokesperson handling press for Korn's concert tour did not respond to a list of emailed questions sent by the newspaper Friday. A representative for the TaxSlayer Center also did not respond to a message Friday seeking information.

