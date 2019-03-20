Latrice Lacey testified Wednesday that the relationship she had with a man whom she described as a longtime, on-again, off-again roommate had remained friendly even after he moved into a new apartment in spring 2017.
But things took a turn that October, she said, when he learned she was dating a white man.
“He became very angry,” the 34-year-old testified Wednesday.
Things began to deteriorate between the two, ultimately leading to a confrontation that turned physical in front of the man’s Pershing Avenue workplace on April 30.
Prosecutors say Lacey, upset because she believed the man had damaged her property, assaulted him and swung a two-pound sledge hammer at him, striking him in the arm and stomach.
But the defense argues the man started the aggression that morning and that she swung the hammer in self-defense when he climbed on top of her inside her friend’s car.
Lacey testified for about 30 minutes Wednesday on the second day of testimony in her trial in Scott County Court. She is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment, all misdemeanors. The alleged victim did not testify.
Lacey will return to the stand Thursday morning.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Samuel Huff rested Wednesday after calling eight witnesses over two days. Defense attorney Murray Bell called several witnesses before Lacey began her testimony in the late afternoon.
Lacey testified that she met the man through her cousin when she was a child in Chicago. The two later reconnected and sporadically lived together beginning in 2009.
At one point, things turned romantic. The last time they were intimate was in 2012, she said.
Lacey, the director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, moved to the Quad-Cities nearly five years ago. The man again lived with her on-and-off before moving into his own Davenport apartment in April 2017, she said.
The man sometimes stayed at her house and things appeared to be fine between them until October 2017, when she began dating her boyfriend, Charles Davis. The man began to make statements about her boyfriend and the nature of their relationship.
Lacey said the last time she spoke to the man was Jan. 29, 2018, after he had forced his way into her home to retrieve something from the attic.
When they both were at that back door, the man told her that he would leave only if she gave him her video game system.
“I told him that if he didn’t leave he was going to be leaving involuntarily because I was going to call the police,” she testified. “He said, ‘I should kill you, I should push you down the stairs, you stupid b—.’”
Lacey said she tried to call 911 on her Apple Watch, but he grabbed her wrist. She then called out to her teenage daughter to call 911 and bring her her phone.
That’s when the man began to strangle her, she said. He left when her daughter came over with the phone.
Davis testified Tuesday that he saw “harassing” text messages from the man to Lacey starting in January 2018.
He said his vehicle, which he parked at Lacey’s house, was damaged three times between February and April 30. They believed it was the same man doing the damage.
Police were called twice about the damaged vehicle, as well as the incident in late January, but no charges were ever filed.
The morning of April 30, they discovered that the side door of Lacey’s garage had been kicked in and Davis’ car inside the garage had been damaged. Water also was in Lacey’s gas tank.
Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Roloff testified Tuesday and Wednesday that he interviewed Lacey about the altercation at the man's workplace.
He said Lacey told him that the man had pushed her when she showed up at his workplace. She testified Wednesday that her ankle had been injured, which required her to wear a boot.
She said that her friend took out a baseball bat and Lacey took out a sledge hammer and swung it after the man had gone towards her friend, Roloff said.
A co-worker of the man testified this week that it was Lacey who had assaulted the man in front of their workplace and at one point retrieved a sledge hammer and began to swing it at him, hitting him in the arm and stomach.
During the course of the investigation, Roloff said he looked at text messages between the two that ended in January 2018. The man continued to text while Lacey did not respond, he said.
“In my experience, it appeared to be an argument of a romantic relationship,” he testified Wednesday.
Some of the messages, he said, could be perceived as a threat.
When questioned by defense attorney Murray Bell, Roloff said Lacey had told him that the man was “terrorizing” her.