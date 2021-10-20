 Skip to main content
Lansing man arrested in East Moline on charges of sexually abusing children
Lansing man arrested in East Moline on charges of sexually abusing children

A man from Lansing, Ill. was arrested Tuesday in East Moline for allegedly sexually abusing two children on Oct. 9.

Keimon Leandrew Crayton, 25, reportedly abused a 9-year-old and 7-year-old, according to court documents. He's been charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual abuse.

Criminal sexual assault is a class one felony in Illinois, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Criminal sexual abuse is a class four felony in Illinois, punishable by up to three years in prison. 

Crayton is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 (10%) bond. He had his first appearance Tuesday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 2. 

