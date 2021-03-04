 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Large Davenport Police presence on North Brady Street after report of gunfire
breaking topical top story

Large Davenport Police presence on North Brady Street after report of gunfire

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
  • EMILY ANDERSEN

There is a heavy police presence at Motel 6 and Menards on North Brady Street, Davenport.

There is a  large police presence at 66th and North Brady Street, near the closed Motel 6 and Menard's, after a report of gunfire.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There were at least seven marked squad cars at the motel.

Police have the entry doors to Menard's blocked with squad cars.

This story will be updated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News