MOLINE — One person was hospitalized with a superficial wound, possibly caused by a gunshot, following a disturbance call Wednesday afternoon.
According to a press release from Detective Michael Griffin of the Moline Police Department, officers responded to calls of a large disturbance in the 25th Street and 16th Ave. area at 5:09 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a large number of people in the area and a wounded victim. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
According to the dictionary, a superficial wound is a scrape, bruise, discoloration, or swelling in which the top layer of the skin is scraped off.
The release states that the incident is being actively investigated by the police, and that they are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.
The Illinois State Police also assisted with the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the police department at (309)524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309)762-9500.