Large plume of smoke is at Midwest Recyclers in Davenport
  • Updated
A large plume of smoke is coming from Midwest Recyclers, 530 S Howell St., Davenport. Fire fighters are on scene.

A large plume of smoke is coming from near Midwest Recyclers, 530 S Howell St., Davenport. Fire fighters are on scene.

Davenport Police say to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

Black smoke plume rising in western Davenport. The Davenport police are asking people to avoid the area of 500 South Howell Street as firefighters deal with a large fire. Further details not yet available. This story will be updated.
