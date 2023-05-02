A large police response on Tuesday blocked off part of 20th Avenue in Moline while officers searched for a federal fugitive.

The effort focused on a residence in the 800 block of 20th Avenue, but officers did not find the person for whom they were looking, the Moline Police Department said. Further details about the person being sought were not released.

Rifle-armed officers in green uniforms, helmets and body armor moved around the property. An armored vehicle, also green, was parked facing the residence, partially on the roadway and partially on the curb. Other officers and a black armored vehicle were also in the alley behind the house.

Other officers, in regular police blue or plain clothes, were also present. They used marked squads to block the roadway at 8th and 9th streets.

They were on the block at least from just before 4 p.m. to about 5:30 p.m. when the last officers left the area.

Photographer Nikos Frasier and Reporter Grace Kinnicutt contributed to this report.