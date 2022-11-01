Last of five conspirators in eight-person meth ring sentenced to federal prison

Five people involved in an 8-person conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Quad-Cities were sentenced to federal prison last week.

During sentencing hearings Oct. 24 in U.S. District Court, Davenport, three of the conspirators were sentenced:

• Joshua John Paarmann, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in prison to be followed by five years on supervised release. Paarmann had been found guilty by a federal jury on May 25 of one count of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

• Donnie Wayne Robinson Jr., 36, was sentenced to 25 years in prison to be followed by five ears on supervised release. Robinson had pleaded guilty April 12 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

• Joshua Steven Ennis, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be followed by five years on supervised release. Ennis pleaded guilty May 9 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

During sentencing hearings held Oct. 25 in U.S. District Court, Davenport, the final two conspirators were sentenced:

• Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be followed by five years on supervised release. Browne had pleaded guilty March 9 to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

• Karley Ann Smith, 29, also was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be followed by five years on supervised release. Smith pleaded guilty March 22 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The other three conspirators already have been sentenced.

In June, Chelsey Renae Lira, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison to be followed by five years on supervised release. Lira pleaded guilty Jan. 26 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Lira is serving her sentence in the Aliceville, Alabama, Federal Correctional Institution. She is scheduled to be released Feb. 16, 2034.

In August, Taylor Christopher Graeber, 25, was sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by four years on supervised release. Graeber pleaded guilty March 31 to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-5 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. He is serving his sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Greenville, Illinois. He is scheduled to be released May 15, 2029.

Also in August, Robert Stanley Nelson III, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in prison to be followed by five years on supervised release. Nelson pleaded guilty March 31, to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance-50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is serving his sentence in the Pekin, Illinois, Federal Correctional Institution. He is scheduled to be released March 3, 2033.

According to federal court records, in the fall of 2020, eight people were identified by area law enforcement as being part of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation in Davenport.

The conspiracy operated from at least July 1, 2020, and continued until March 29, 2021. The conspiracy ended when agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group captured a truck that had made a trip to Colorado and returned to the Quad-Cities with a load of meth. From that truck, agents seized 431.8 grams, or just under 1 pound, of crystal methamphetamine.

Police have said that the normal dose of methamphetamine is one-tenth of a gram, which means there were 4,318 doses of meth in the truck.