A late-night fire Tuesday left four people unable to remain in their Moline home, though no injuries were reported.

The fire occurred at 9:53 p.m. at 2609 6th Ave., according to a news release from the Moline Fire Department. When firefighters reached the address they found a two-story home that had visible fire and smoke coming from its front.

The occupants, including a child, had already left the home by the time the firefighters arrived, the release states.

The fire was on the exterior of a porch, and firefighters kept it from spreading from that area, the department said. It took about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

The residents declined the services of the Red Cross, the department said.

There were no smoke alarms present or going off when firefighters arrived, and the investigation of the fire was ongoing Wednesday.

Firefighters from Rock Island, East Moline and the Rock Island Arsenal participated in fighting the fire, the release states. The Moline Police, Moline Second Alarmers and MidAmerican Energy also assisted.