Latest: Identity release of person killed in shooting Friday near Moline's Hamilton Elementary

One person was in custody and another injured after a shooting Friday, March 4, 2022, near the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue in Moline. Police used dogs as part of their efforts to investigate the attack. The school was locked down while police dealt with the incident.
ANTHONY WATT
ANTHONY WATT
Anthony Watt
Anthony Watt
A 35-year-old man was killed this morning in a shooting near Hamilton Elementary.
Officers were called about 8 a.m. to the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue for a report of gunfire, according to the Moline Police Department. They found the wounded man, who was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
The man killed has been identified as Robert E. Rhone, 35, Moline, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Friday afternoon.
An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday.
The case remains an open investigation with the Moline Police Department and Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.
Initial investigation indicates a quarrel led to the shooting. Witnesses told police that someone possibly involved in the incident ran west along 32nd Avenue. A 28-year-old man was arrested about 8:07 a.m. in the area of 4th Street and 32nd Avenue.
The two men know each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence, police said.
As a precaution, the school went into soft lockdown, with students going about their day within the building, but no one allowed to enter or exit, school officials said.
There was no threat to students or staff.
Police were still processing the crime scene late Friday morning, with officers searching the area for any evidence related to the incident.
The names of the arrested man was being withheld Friday morning, police said, though it added that the man is from Moline.
Police said the name of the suspect was being withheld as they continue to investigate the shooting and until charges have been reviewed by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney.
Two school resource officers from other schools were sent to Hamilton Elementary and arrived on the scene inside the school within about 5 minutes from the time of the 911 call, police said.
"They have remained inside the school during the incident to work with school staff and provide ongoing security," according to a police department news release.
Reporter Barb Ickes contributed.
Moline police conducting their investigation Friday after morning shooting
Moline police using a dog as they search the area around Friday's shooting scene
Moline police investigating the scene of Friday's shooting near Hamilton Elementary
Moline police investigating shooting Friday morning near Hamilton Elementary
Moline police response to the shooting that happened Friday near Hamilton Elementary
Moline police conducting their investigation Friday after morning shooting
Anthony Watt
Moline police using a dog as they search the area around Friday's shooting scene
Anthony Watt
Moline police investigating the scene of Friday's shooting near Hamilton Elementary
Anthony Watt
Moline police on the scene of a shooting that happened Friday morning
ANTHONY WATT
Moline police investigating shooting Friday morning near Hamilton Elementary
