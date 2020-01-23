Latest: Multiple people in custody after shooting outside NorthPark Mall

Several people were taken into custody after a shooting Thursday morning outside NorthPark Mall, 300 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Police said no injuries or damage were reported.

Officers canvassed the Dillard’s parking lot, where at least eight fired shell casings were recovered.

While emergency responders gathered at the mall, other police officers and Iowa State Patrol searched an area on 37th Street around College, Esplanade and Mississippi avenues near a group of apartment buildings.

Mark Moore, manager at Dahl Ford Detail Center, Davenport, watched the action along with other employees. He said this isn’t the first time he has seen police or crime in the area.

“We happened to look out the window and noticed a lot of squad cars, state troopers, and ‘unmarkeds,’ flying down the street in front of my shop (at Mississippi Avenue and 37th Street),” he said.