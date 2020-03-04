Latest: No injuries, limited fire damage to historic building on Moline's River Drive

A small fire happened Wednesday in a noted building in Moline's history.

The Moline Fire Department was called about 11:50 a.m. to 1800 River Drive for the fire, Moline's Deputy fire Chief Steve Regenwether said. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke was coming from the roof. The fire, which was limited to the roof, was extinguished quickly. No damage estimate was available, but it was not expected to be significant.

The building is on the site of what was John Deere's home, Diann Moore, of the Moline Historical Preservation Society, said. After Deere moved and the house was demolished, what was Moline's third post office was built on the site. Deere moved because of the factories in the area.

"It was a very dusty, dirty place to be in," she said.

The existing building was built in 1910 for $157,000 and served as the post office until 1935, according to a history provided by Moore. It was an excerpt from a Moline Historical Preservation Society booklet "A Walk Down Main Street." It also served as an armory for the 123rd Field Artillery during the World War II era and was later owned by several businesses.

"It's a very historic building," she said.