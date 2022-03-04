Latest: One person killed in Moline shooting near Hamilton Elementary

A 35-year-old man was killed this morning in a shooting near Hamilton Elementary.

Officers were called about 8 a.m. to the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue for a report of gunfire, according to the Moline Police Department. They found the wounded man, who was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Initial investigation indicates a quarrel led to the shooting, the department said. Witnesses told police that someone possibly involved in the incident ran west along 32nd Avenue. A 28-year-old man was arrested about 8:07 a.m. in the area of 4th Street and 32nd Avenue.

The two men know each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence, the department said.

As a precaution, the school went into soft lockdown, with students going about their day within the building, but no one allowed to enter or exit, school officials said.

There was no threat to students or staff and police said there is no danger to the public.

Police were still processing the crime scene late Friday morning, with officers searching the area for any evidence related to the incident.

The names of both men were being withheld Friday morning, the police department said, though it added that both are from Moline.

Police said the name of the suspect was being withheld as they continue to investigate the shooting and until charges have been reviewed by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney. The identity of the man killed was being withheld pending the outcome of the investigation and notification of family by the Rock Island County Coroner, according to a news release.

Two school resource officers from other schools were sent to Hamilton Elementary and arrived on the scene inside the school within about 5 minutes from the time of the 911 call, according to the Moline Police Department.

"They have remained inside the school during the incident to work with school staff and provide ongoing security," according to a police department news release. "The school remains on a soft lockdown, largely to keep children from being distracted from the large law enforcement presence across the street from the school. Both the Moline Police Department and the Moline-Coal Valley School District are committed to preparation and planning to best serve our community."

This story will be updated.

