ROCK ISLAND -- A man and a teenager made their first appearances Friday on first-degree murder charges related to the shooting death of William T. Fowler on Dec. 9 in Moline.
Fowler, 31, of Moline, was shot about 6 a.m. in the 400 block of 8th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. He was hospitalized locally, then sent to an Iowa City hospital, where he died. Investigators believe the residence Fowler was in was deliberately targeted, but Fowler was not the intended target of the shooters.
On Friday, Nathan C. Luten, 29, Silvis, and Rory D. Bruno Jr., 17, Colona, both made their first appearances. Each faces a single count of first-degree murder, and bail has been set at $2 million for each of them.
Luten was already in custody on several other charges that resulted from interactions authorities allege he had with police as they investigated Fowler's killing.
He has been charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, harassment by telephone, and threatening a public official, according to court records.
Moline police have said Luten is accused of threatening to kill a Moline police detective, then fleeing in a vehicle when officers attempted to arrest him. He was later arrested in Silvis without further incident.
He was already being held on $130,000 bail on those charges, court records state. That bail is consecutive to the $2 million.
Luten's next court date, on the murder charge, is scheduled for Jan. 8.
Bruno, though 17, is being charged as an adult. After the hearing, in a different courtroom, he was returned to juvenile custody. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 2.
A third person, a 15-year-old from East Moline, has also been charged, but as of Friday afternoon the identity of the third person had not been released.
A Moline Police Department spokesman said Friday morning that the 15-year-old was still classified as a juvenile, though authorities want to have that person shifted to adult status on the charge.
The investigation is still open, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them. The shooting is believed to be the result of gang conflicts, but Mr. Fowler was not associated with those quarrels or the people involved, police have said.
The Moline Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division can be reached at 309-524-2140. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500, through the P3 Tips app, or at crimeinfo.net.