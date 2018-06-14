Latrice Lacey, director of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, pleaded not guilty to charges alleging she attacked a man with a sledgehammer in late April.
Lacey, 33, of Davenport, filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty in Scott County District Court Wednesday through her attorney, Murray Bell.
Lacey is charged with three counts of domestic abuse assault and one count of first-degree harassment, according to the trial information filed Thursday.
Two of the domestic abuse assault charges are an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, while the third domestic abuse assault charge is a serious misdemeanor. The harassment charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.
Lacey has a pretrial conference July 11.
At 8:21 a.m. April 30, Davenport Police responded to a report of a fight in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue. Police say Lacey had gone to the home to confront a man whom she suspected of damaging her property.
She struck him several times in the head and body with a 2-pound sledgehammer, breaking his glasses and causing injuries to his back and arm, according to police.
Police say witnesses and video surveillance appear to show Lacey was the primary aggressor.
Lacey was arrested in early May by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and was released from the jail on her own recognizance.