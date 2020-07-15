Lawsuit against Metropolitan Airport Authority to continue after appeal

It was a summary judgment in the authority’s favor that centered on its argument that the suit should be dropped because RDC did not officially notify the authority of the alleged breach before suing, according to court documents. That notification, the authority argued, was mandatory before a suit could be filed.

The appellate court, however, ruled that the notification requirement ended when the development agreement did, and notification was not required before the suit’s filing, according to the appellate opinion.

RDC filed an amended complaint in January 2019, while the appeal was still underway. It alleges breach of express warranty, fraudulent inducement and negligent misrepresentation based on its contention that the authority stated it could lease the property.

The authority had not filed an answer to that complaint as of Wednesday.

In such filings, the defendants in lawsuits have an opportunity to respond to the allegations against them.

The airport authority has had a countersuit since 2016. An amended version of it has also been filed and accuses RDC of fraud.

The countersuit's allegations include that RDC falsely stated it had procured a Marriott Courtyard as a tenant.