Lawsuit filed in Colona deck collapse

CAMBRIDGE — A nine-count lawsuit has been filed in Henry County Circuit Court against the city of Colona having to do with injuries as a result of the collapse of a deck at Colona's Scott Family Park in June of 2019.

An area of the deck collapsed as a family reunion group was having a photograph taken on June 22, 2019; 17 people went to the hospital.

The suit is in addition to an earlier 36-count suit filed March 17 by 13 plaintiffs. A hearing on Colona's motion to dismiss that suit has been set for Aug. 21.

All counts seek in excess of $50,000 in damages.

Both suits have a number of counts claiming breach of warranty. Those counts state the city made a warranty to the public that the facility was “perfect for reunions.” According to the recent suit, it was wrong to claim it was “perfect for reunions” and capable of accommodating in excess of 160 “because the premises contained defective and dangerous conditions for reunions or similarly sized groups which utlimately led to the decks, exterior stairs and/or landing to suddenly and catastrophically collapse.”

Plaintiffs to the suit filed most recently are Michael Vahle, Mary Vahle and Andrea Gonzalez, all of Prophetstown. Other counts claim negligence and willful and wanton conduct.

Plaintiffs in the earlier suit are Shelby Eckberg, Nicole Sims, Jeffrey Nora and Mary Nora, all of Wyanet, Illinois; Christine Reyes, of Kewanee, Illinois; Michael and Gwen Morris, of Goodyear, Arizona; Gerald and Mary Gerow, of West Allis, Wisconsin; Cheryl Schulte, of Loveland, Ohio; Lisa Resendez, of Aurora, Colorado; Lawrence Gyger, of LaVale, Maryland; and Lisa Edge, address unavailable.

