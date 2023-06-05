Two women have sued the company that manages the Davenport apartment building that collapsed May 28, accusing it of negligence.

The collapse happened at 324 Main St. It occurred in the center of the west side of the six-story structure and involved every floor. Three people had been confirmed dead as of Monday morning and many others lost their homes and much of their property.

The suit, filed Friday in Scott County, identified plaintiff Mildred Harrington as a resident of the building and plaintiff Rijeh Garnett as a resident of a nearby building impacted by the collapse, according to court records. Davenport Hotel LLC is the defendant.

The suit accuses Davenport Hotel LLC of failing in its responsibility to the plaintiffs in numerous ways, including failing to maintain the building in a reasonably safe condition and failing to warn residents of structural concerns associated with the building.

The losses suffered by the plaintiffs because of the collapse include not being able to stay in their homes and emotional distress, court records state. They are seeking unspecified damages.

Davenport Hotel LLC had not yet responded to the allegations in the suit as of Monday, court records state.

This article will be updated