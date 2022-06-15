Lawyer for man struck, killed on I-74 pedestrian path says case is 'in the early days'

The city of Bettendorf currently is the only defendant named in the lawsuit related to the fatal crash on the I-74 bridge pedestrian path in Moline.

The Chicago-based attorney representing the family of one of the victims from the bridge declined Wednesday to say whether others could be added to the lawsuit, saying the case is, "... in the early days."

The Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, was responsible for approving the design of the bridge and its connected bike and pedestrian path on the Illinois-bound span. But attorney Devon C. Bruce, who has filed a complaint in federal court against Bettendorf, said it is too soon to say whether he will pursue action against the DOT or any other agency, business or individual for the failure to install bollards or other access restrictions at the path entrances.

Bruce is representing the family of Anthony Castaneda, the 18-year-old who died days after he sustained critical injuries from being struck by women who drove her SUV onto the pedestrian path from Bettendorf at 2 a.m. May 22.

Ethan Gonzalez, 21, died at the scene. The third pedestrian, Charles Bowen, 22, also was seriously injured.

While some have questioned what the trio was doing on the path at 2 a.m., Bruce said the question is irrelevant.

"Think about it in these terms: They were pedestrians," he said. "They were on a pedestrian bridge. They were where they were supposed to be."

The path is open 24-hours a day.

Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline was the driver of the Cadillac Escalade that struck the three men, police said, and she has been charged with three counts of aggravated DUI, great bodily injury or death; three counts of failure to stop after a crash causing personal injury or death; three charges of aggravated reckless driving and two counts of reckless homicide.

East Moline woman accused in fatal I-74 bridge collision waives preliminary hearing Chhabria A. Harris, 46, East Moline, waived her preliminary hearing Tuesday. She's accused of driving her SUV across the Interstate 74 bridge's pedestrian path, killing two men and injuring a third.

Both the Bettendorf and Moline entrances to the path have been protected from vehicle access since the crash. Large planters, signs, cones and fencing have been added.

At a Moline City Council meeting Tuesday, Fire Chief Jeff Snyder referred to the crash and the city's response to it in introducing a plan to provide emergency services on the path.

Emergency responders encountered difficulties in getting to the injured, Snyder said, because the path was an active crime scene.

The city is looking into the purchase of a specially equipped John Deere Gator designed for emergency medical response. It has space for a patient on a backboard and another in a seat, along with space for medical equipment. It also would be equipped with emergency lights and a siren, he said.

A purchase price and other details are to be presented to the council in coming weeks.

Bettendorf officials did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about their plans for providing emergency response to the path.

Reporter Grace Kinnicutt contributed to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.