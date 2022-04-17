LeClaire boat-crash trial resumes Monday: Jurors to visit site of crash

The involuntary-manslaughter case against a Pleasant Valley man still is in the hands of the prosecution as the trial resumes Monday.

The state has put 26 witnesses on the stand, including 10 who testified they saw a large boat owned by James Thiel Sr. racing another boat along the LeClaire levee just moments before it crashed with a smaller boat, killing both occupants on the smaller boat.

Thiel faces two felony and two aggravated misdemeanor charges in the deaths of Anita Pinc, 52, and Craig Verbeke, 61, both of Moline.

Thiel was not driving his 35-foot triple-motor Triton vessel, but he is accused of aiding and abetting the 15-year-old who was behind the wheel on Aug. 16, 2020. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton outlined in his opening statement that prosecutors intend to prove Thiel acted in a careless, reckless and negligent manner.

Two of the charges accuse the auto dealership owner of operating in a manner likely to cause death or serious injury. Thiel additionally was charged with one count of reckless use of a watercraft and one count of operation of an unregistered watercraft. He has entered pleas of not guilty on all charges.

Several witnesses used the word "reckless" in describing a high-speed, side-by-side race near the LeClaire shoreline on an evening when many boats were on the Mississippi River. Some said Thiel's boat and one owned by Ethan Mahler nearly hit each other and/or the Twilight riverboat that was moored off the levee as they raced downstream.

Mahler took the stand last week and denied racing with Thiel's boat. He said he saw Thiel only once after leaving the sand pits near Cordova as he headed south toward his cabin near the Interstate 80 bridge.

More testimony came from several conservation officers and crash-reconstruction witnesses. In one case, an officer's body-worn camera showed interviews with Thiel and the 15-year-old driver of the boat describing what happened.

While the 15-year-old told investigators that Verbeke's 19-foot Bayliner struck the Triton, investigators showed jurors what they said is evidence that Thiel's boat crashed into Verbeke's 19-foot Bayliner.

The teen also estimated he was traveling 35 to 40 mph, but the DNR has said an onboard navigation record will show the Triton was traveling at about 60 mph at the time of the collision. Thiel's attorney, Leon Spies, told jurors there is no speed limit on the river where the crash occurred.

The minor is expected to take the stand.

On Monday, jurors may be escorted by the court to LeClaire to visit the scene of the crash, then to a storage facility in McCausland to see the two damaged vessels.

Walton and Assistant County Attorney Amy Devine have on several occasions shown a picture of the Thiel and Verbeke boats on video screens in the courtroom. The photo was taken with the boats side-by-side, showing the difference in size between the Triton and the Bayliner.

The use of alcohol has been a theme as several investigators have reported that Thiel smelled of alcohol at the scene. He declined a breathalyzer, but Verbeke's blood-alcohol content was measured, showing he was above the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.

The third-floor courtroom was close to full during the trial last week as about 40 family and friends from both sides of the case watched the proceedings.

The jury is made up of 10 women and five men, which includes three alternate jurors.

