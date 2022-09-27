LeClaire daycare provider enters plea in connection with infant's death in 2020

A LeClaire daycare provider pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the death of an infant in her care in February of 2020, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.

During a plea hearing Tuesday in district court, Angela Regina Marxen, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of the lesser included charge of child endangerment resulting serious injury. The charge was reduced from child endangerment causing death.

Charges of murder in the first degree and child endangerment were dropped in the plea agreement.

Child endangerment resulting in serious injury is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. There is no mandatory minimum that Marxen will have to serve under this charge.

Scott County District Judge Patrick McElyea ordered Marxen to be held without bond in the Scott County Jail pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by LeClaire Police Officer Tony Themas, LeClaire officers were initially called on the afternoon of Feb. 5, 2020, for a report of an infant in distress at an in-home daycare at 12 Frontier Court.

Officers arrived and found the 5-month-old child unresponsive with labored breathing.

The girl died on Feb. 9, 2020. An autopsy indicated she was killed by blunt-force injuries to her head. The investigation indicates that the injuries were not the result of an accidental fall.

“On Saturday, February 8, 2020, Marxen admitted that on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, she dropped the infant victim while she was carrying her,” authorities contend in the court records. “911 was not notified until four hours after the fall and forty-five minutes after Marxen admitted she knew the child wasn't acting correctly.”

Doctors determined that the child had suffered a fractured skull and a brain bleed and that the injuries were not the result of an accidental fall.

Marxen was the homeowner and was the only care provider, authorities said.

After a 14-month investigation Marxen was arrested on April 15, 2021.

According to Iowa law, had Marxen been convicted of first-degree murder she would have spent the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Had she been convicted of the charge of child endangerment resulting in death, she would have been sentenced to no more than 50 years in prison. As a forcible felony under Iowa law, Marxen would had to have served 70% of this sentence, or 35 years, before she would have been eligible for parole.