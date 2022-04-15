LeClaire double-fatal boat crash: Minor driver of boat told DNR the other boat hit him

The 15-year-old operator of the boat involved in a fatal crash off the LeClaire levee told investigators at the scene that the other boat “slammed into the side” of his boat.

The minor is not being identified.

He told Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, officers that those on the 35-foot Triton owned by James Thiel Sr. were “just chillin’” and traveling downstream at 35 to 40 mph prior to the crash.

The DNR has estimated Thiel’s boat was traveling 60 mph just prior to or at the time of the crash.

When the teen saw the boat operated by Craig Verbeke, he “turned left,” he said, attempting to avoid a collision.

“(Verbeke) turned back into us, slammed into the side of our boat,” he said. “They tried to cut us off. He turns this way (motioning with his hand) and goes under us.”

Thiel was interviewed by DNR at the same time and said a boat belonging to his friend, Ethan Mahler, was next to the Triton.

Mahler testified Thursday that he was a considerable distance downstream of the Thiel boat as they approached and passed the LeClaire levee and said he was not immediately aware of the crash.

One of the investigators conducting the on-scene interview with Thiel and the minor, DNR Conservation Officer Erika Billerbeck, said on the witness stand Friday: “The first thing I noticed is he (Thiel) smelled very strongly of ingested alcohol … seeping from the pores.”

She described Thiel’s wife and Triton passenger Gretchen Thiel as “very intoxicated.”

Billerbeck also testified about the condition of the 19-foot Bayliner driven by Verbeke that contained his passenger, Anita Pinc, who both died as a result of the crash.

She said Verbeke’s Bayliner did not sustain any front-end damage, which she would expect if the boat had struck the Triton. It appeared the Bayliner had been struck in the rear left corner, she said.

A passenger on Thiel’s boat, Spencer Jewell, also took the witness stand Friday.

He said he works for Thiel at his auto dealership in Pleasant Valley, Thiel Truck Center. Jewell said his boss takes him and his family boating about once a year, which was the day of the accident in 2020 – Aug. 16.

He said he didn’t know whether others on the boat were drinking alcohol that day, though he said his wife was drinking and he was looking out for their children. He said he did not see Mahler’s boat after leaving the sand pits near Cordova, which is where they had been before heading south toward LeClaire.

He said his back was turned at the time of the collision. He was taking video with his phone just before the accident, he said, but his phone never was found and likely was thrown into the Mississippi River upon impact.

Another DNR officer also took the stand Friday.

Eric Wright said he helped seize the vessels involved in the crash and repeated another officer’s statement about Thiel’s reaction to their efforts.

“He wasn’t extremely happy that we were going to seize his boat,” Wright said. “He was photographing or videoing the whole thing.”

He said Thiel was concerned about the minor driver and about his boat. Asked whether he also was concerned about the occupants of the Bayliner, he said, “Not that I recall.”

He also remarked that he smelled alcohol on Thiel.

An employee of Mercury Marine also testified about his role in collecting data from an engine of Thiel’s boat. He did not supply details of what was recovered.

Also Friday, two more witnesses testified that they saw Thiel’s boat racing with another boat, which has been identified as Mahler’s boat.

Dennis and Amy Whitlock were on a motorcycle on the LeClaire levee, they said, when they saw the boats racing. Both described the vessels as being side-by-side.

Testimony continues Friday afternoon.

