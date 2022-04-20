LeClaire double-fatal boat crash trial: Defense witness testifies his review of the evidence shows Thiel boat did not cause the fatal crash

A defense witness for James Thiel Sr. testified Wednesday morning that the fatal boat crash in LeClaire was caused by the intoxication of Craig Verbeke.

Verbeke and his fiancée, Anita Pinc, died in the August 2020 crash with Thiel's boat. Thiel was not driving but is accused of aiding and abetting the 15-year-old who was behind the wheel on Aug. 16, 2020. He faces two felony and two aggravated misdemeanor charges of involuntary-manslaughter.

“I think the primary cause of this unfortunate tragedy was the intoxication of the operator of the Bayliner,” David Smith told the jury.

Iowa DNR conservation officer Travis Graves, the lead investigator in the case, testified Tuesday that Verbeke’s blood-alcohol level was .102, above the legal limit for driving. But Graves said the alcohol had nothing to do with the crash.

Smith said he worked for 25 years for the U.S. Coast Guard and holds a Ph.D. in education. He also has a degree in naval science and has his own consultancy business.

He said the defense is to pay him $350 an hour for his research in the case and $1,500 for each day he appears in court or for deposition. Expert witnesses routinely are paid for their time.

Smith said he used investigative material collected by Graves and others to reach his conclusions. Graves testified Tuesday that Thiel’s 15-year-old driver caused the crash, not Verbeke.

Smith said he based his differing conclusion on a diagram produced by Graves. He said it showed the boats were not on course for a head-on collision and Verbeke erred by turning right to get out of the path of Thiel's larger boat.

Under cross examination, the state pointed out that Graves testified he could not portray the exact course of Verbeke’s boat prior to the crash, because only Thiel’s boat had onboard navigation records.

Smith said Graves’ investigation was “some of the best work I’ve seen in 41 years,” but said he disagrees with the ultimate finding of fault.

Smith also minimized the role of speed and reports by 12 witnesses that Thiel’s boat was racing a jet boat near the LeClaire shoreline just prior to the crash.

He said there are no speed limits on the Mississippi River where the crash occurred, adding that fishing boats and jet skis “on an average day” routinely are traveling as fast or faster than the estimated 56.9 mph of Thiel’s boat.

“So far as I know, there’s no law against two boats maintaining the same speed with each other,” Smith said.

He agreed Thiel’s boat was going “full throttle” prior to or at the time of the crash, but said the minor driver responded correctly by veering left before impact. He should have turned right, but only if the two boats were heading straight for each other.

Graves previously testified both boats should have turned right, or starboard, and the fact Verbeke’s boat was hit from behind by Thiel’s boat is evidence the minor driver caused the crash.

In arguing it was Verbeke’s direction of turn that caused the crash, Smith said, the improper action was attributable to “increased reaction time” from the alcohol.

Earlier in the day, the defense’s third witness returned to the stand to finish her testimony from Tuesday.

Karen Woomert, chief of the Princeton volunteer fire department, said she saw dried blood on the face of James Thiel Sr. shortly after the crash.

She also said she did not smell alcohol on Thiel.

Under cross examination Wednesday, Woomert was pressed on the absence of signs of drinking by Thiel, given that other investigators and first responders reported a “strong odor of alcohol” on the Pleasant Valley man.

“I have terrible allergies,” Woomert said. “I can’t smell today.”

She also said she was not “right on top of Thiel,” though the state produced a photo of Woomert hugging Thiel.

She said she previously bought vehicles from Thiel Truck Center in Pleasant Valley, and the paperwork was done by Spencer Jewell, an employee of Thiel's and a passenger on his boat who testified in the case.

Prosecutors asked why Woomert did not name Jewell’s wife, Brooke, in her report, given that she supplied aid to the injured woman at the scene. She also failed to indicate in her report that she saw blood on Thiel’s face from attempting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on Verbeke.

“I should have documented more, yes,” the chief said.

However, she said she was merely responding to a mutual-aid call to the crash and was not there to investigate. She said it was appropriate for her to provide comfort to the Thiels.

“I know of them,” she said. “I don’t know them well.”

