LeClaire double-fatal boat crash trial: State rests, defense begins

One witness spent most of the day on the stand Tuesday in the involuntary-manslaughter trial underway in Scott County.

Prosecutors rested their case against James Thiel Sr., of Pleasant Valley, shortly after 3 p.m., leaving enough time for the defense to call three witnesses.

The case is expected to go to the jury Thursday or Friday.

Thiel faces two felony and two aggravated misdemeanor charges in the deaths of Anita Pinc, 52, and Craig Verbeke, 61, both of Moline. The pair died as a result of the injuries they sustained in a collision between Verbeke's 19-foot Bayliner and Thiel's 35-foot Triton.

Thiel was not driving his boat but is accused of aiding and abetting the 15-year-old who was behind the wheel on Aug. 16, 2020.

The state's 33rd and final witness was Iowa Department of Natural Resources, DNR, conservation officer Travis Graves, who led the investigation into the fatal boat crash off the LeClaire riverfront.

Jurors saw an interview Graves conducted with Thiel on the night of the crash, which was recorded on Graves’ cell phone. In it, Thiel told the officer that Verbeke’s boat was “coming at us” as the 15-year-old driver of Thiel’s boat headed downstream just past the LeClaire levee.

“He’s coming at us. He came right into us,” Thiel said in the recording. “He came right at us, and he hit us.”

Graves then testified to the results that emerged from inspections of both vessels, a crash reconstruction and the onboard data stored by Thiel’s boat.

Graves reiterated what other DNR and Department of Criminal Investigation witnesses have said: Verbeke’s boat was struck from behind by Thiel’s boat; the hull of the Triton had paint transferred to it from Verbeke’s boat, showing the larger boat rode over the top of the Bayliner; the Triton was traveling at a high rate of speed.

A so-called black box on the Triton revealed a speed just before or at the time of the collision of about 57 mph, according to previous testimony.

"The Triton was operating too fast for the conditions," Graves said, referring to the number of boats in the area and its proximity to a public boat launch. "It was not safe."

Graves also explained a computer-generated 3D image, showing the boats’ point of impact. It depicted the front of Thiel’s boat striking the left rear of Verbeke’s boat.

The minor driver on Thiel's boat erred, he said, when he saw Verbeke's boat and veered left. Both boats are to veer right to avoid a collision.

"The Verbeke boat made the correct decision to turn right," Graves testified.

Also during Graves’ testimony, video was shown of an interview with Ethan Mahler, whose jet boat the state and witnesses have said was racing with the Triton just prior to the crash.

Describing the events leading up to the crash, Mahler told Graves, “I was to the side of ‘em (Thiel’s boat). We were running, not even, but close to even.”

When Mahler took the stand last week, however, he told jurors he never was side-by-side with Thiel’s boat. He said he was well ahead of the Triton and never was racing with the boat.

The minor driver of the Triton also denied racing with Mahler and said the boats were not side-by-side.

Prosecutors have called 12 eyewitnesses who testified that the boats were side-by-side as they passed the busy public boat launch on the LeClaire riverfront, just upstream of the crash site.

Several said the Thiel and Mahler boats were “flying by,” which caught their attention. Several also said they saw Thiel’s boat drive over the top of Verbeke’s Bayliner.

While several investigators have said they detected a strong odor of alcohol on Thiel, he refused a breathalyzer. Verbeke's blood-alcohol content was measured at the hospital, though, and it showed he was above the .08 legal limit for driving with a .102.

Graves was asked Tuesday what factor Verbeke's blood-alcohol level may have had in the collision, and he replied, "It had no factor in the collision. The Verbeke boat made the correct decision to turn right."

Thiel's attorney, Leon Spies, had time to call three witnesses.

Ronald Johns, a former neighbor of Thiel's, said he also was on the river that day and said he noticed Verbeke's Bayliner in the hours prior to the crash.

"The boat almost hit the rock pile on the lateral dam," he said. "I felt like the boat was a hazard at that time. It sits low in the water, making it hard to see."

Though Johns said he was made aware of the crash the night it happened, he did not make a statement about seeing the Bayliner until March 30, 2022, which was less than two weeks before the trial started.

He said he was "absolutely certain" it was Verbeke's Bayliner, but he could not say what color the boat was and referred to Verbeke and Pinc's black lab as "goldenish."

Giles Verheeck, of LeClaire, said his family happened to be at the Candlelight restaurant in Clinton when Thiel's boat arrived early on the day of the crash. He also saw the boat enter the sand pits near Cordova, and the 15-year-old was driving.

"It was amazing to watch," he said of the young captain's ability to maneuver the large boat.

Lastly, Karen Woomert, chief of the Princeton volunteer fire department, said she responded to the boat launch in LeClaire after a mutual-aid call. At the dock she saw Thiel, who had blood on his face.

He told her the blood was from performing CPR on Verbeke.

Asked whether Thiel expressed concern about the couple, Woomert said, "I don't recall."

