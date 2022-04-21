LeClaire fatal boat crash trial: Thiel case goes to closing arguments, then jury

The involuntary-manslaughter trial in Scott County is headed into closing arguments Thursday afternoon, then to the jury.

James Thiel Sr., 45, of Pleasant Valley is charged in the deaths of Anita Pinc, 52, and Craig Verbeke, 61, both of Moline. The couple died following a boat crash in August 2020 in which a 15-year-old was driving a boat owned by Thiel.

More than 30 witnesses testified for the prosecution, and the defense called seven witnesses, including Thiel. His testimony began Wednesday afternoon and concluded Thursday morning.

He was pressed by County Attorney Mike Walton to explain discrepancies in his testimony, compared to statements he gave investigators on the night of the crash. Specifically, he told those questioning him at the scene that he was seated to the right of the driver of his boat, a 15-year-old male, at the time of the collision with Verbeke's boat.

In court, Thiel said he was at the rear of the boat and moved to the front when he saw Verbeke's boat appear, hoping to flag him down and warn him he was too close.

"I think there was a lot of confusion that night," he said of his statements to investigators.

Walton also called a rebuttal witness Thursday morning, Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Travis Graves, who led the crash investigation.

A defense witness used one of Graves' documents, a diagram of the location of the boats near the levee in LeClaire just prior to the crash, to conclude that a head-on collision was not imminent. David Smith, identified by the defense as an expert witness, said the path of the boats on the diagram showed the vessels would have missed each other if Verbeke had not turned to the right.

Prosecution witnesses have testified that rules on the river dictate that two vessels who are heading for a collision should both turn right to avoid each other. The minor driver turned the Thiel boat to the left.

On rebuttal, Graves said his diagram was not an appropriate document to determine the precise path of the boats, because it was intended to show "the general location" of the boats, based on witness accounts, damage to the boats, and the Triton's onboard navigation data.

The other boats involved, including Verbeke's, did not have onboard navigation technology.

Evidence on both boats showed Thiel's 35-foot boat struck the rear of Verbeke's 19-foot Bayliner, running over the top of it, according to the results of the investigation by the DNR and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

Twelve witnesses said they saw Thiel's boat racing a jet boat at a high rate of speed past the LeClaire shoreline. Several said it appeared Verbeke was trying to get out of the way, but the Triton came downstream too fast.

Lastly, Graves was asked to clarify testimony by another defense witness who told the jury he noticed Verbeke's boat, because "Bayliners are uncommon in this area."

The officer testified that Bayliner boats are, in fact, "fairly common" in the area. He said 4,795 of them are registered in Iowa.

Closing arguments are to begin at 1 p.m. Walton will go first, then Thiel's attorney, Leon Spies. The state then will have another opportunity for a final argument, because prosecutors have the burden of proof in the case.

