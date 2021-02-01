LeClaire man arrested on child pornography charges

Acting on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children, Scott County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a LeClaire man Monday on child pornography charges.

Daniel Ray Valenzuela, 23, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in that he possessed a depiction of a child in engaging in a prohibited sex act as a second offense. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Valenzuela also is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in that he possessed depictions of children engaged in prohibited sex acts as a first offense. Each of those charges is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to a news release issued by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Wall, Sheriff’s investigators received the cyber tip on April 8, 2020.

According to the arrest affidavits, investigators searched Valenzuela’s current and past Tumblr accounts and found seven photos of child pornography and one video.

Valenzuela was being held Monday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety. He is expected to make a first appearance Tuesday in Scott County District Court.

