LeClaire police ask public's help in finding missing teen
LeClaire police ask public's help in finding missing teen

The LeClaire Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Zachary Early, 14, was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday heading north near the area of LeClaire Auto (Walnut Street and North Cody road.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zachary is asked to call the LeClaire Police Department at 563-289-4242, extension 1.

