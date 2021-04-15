LeClaire police charge Davenport woman with murder of infant

The LeClaire Police Department has arrested a Davenport woman in relation to the death of an infant last year.

Angela Marxen, 56, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the first degree, a Class A felony, child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony, and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. Marxen was transported to the Scott County Jail, where she is currently being held without bond.

According to a release from LeClaire Police Chief Shane Themas, on Feb. 5, 2020 at approximately 3:15 p.m., LeClaire officers were dispatched to an in-home daycare on Frontier Court in LeClaire for an "infant in distress."

Upon arrival, first responders observed a 5-month-old girl who appeared to be unresponsive with labored breathing. The baby was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City, where doctors discovered she had a fractured skull as well as a brain bleed.

The infant died four days later, on Feb. 9.

Marxen was the homeowner and sole daycare provider for the residence, and therefore responsible for the infant's care at the time of the incident, according to LeClaire Police.