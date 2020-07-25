You are the owner of this article.
LeClaire police say teen found safe
LeClaire police say teen found safe

Update: 

LeClaire police are reporting that Zachary Early has been located and is safe. 

The LeClaire Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Zachary Early, 14, was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday heading north near the area of LeClaire Auto (Walnut Street and North Cody road.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zachary is asked to call the LeClaire Police Department at 563-289-4242, extension 1.

Zachary Early

Zachary Early

 Contributed photo
