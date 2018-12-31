Six juveniles are in custody and alleged to have stolen a vehicle, gun and other items, according to a news release from Shane Themas, LeClaire chief of police.
Here’s what happened, the release said:
A LeClaire police officer was patrolling a residential neighborhood about 5 a.m. Friday when he spotted a suspicious vehicle outside a residence. When the officer pulled up behind it, the vehicle’s lights went off and the driver sped off.
The officer found the vehicle on a dead-end street in the same neighborhood. He tried to box it in, but it took off.
The vehicle was found, wrecked and abandoned, in a cornfield near Pleasant Valley Junior High School, “with evidence of injuries inside the cab.”
The vehicle was confirmed stolen a few hours earlier.
A Quad-City hospital notified law enforcement two juveniles with injuries had been dropped off at the emergency room. About that time, LeClaire police began to receive reports of someone breaking into vehicles overnight.
After an investigation, police discovered six juveniles were in the vehicle that fled from the officer. They had gone through several unlocked vehicles around LeClaire, stealing items — including a firearm.
During the investigation, three vehicles stolen from Moline, Scott County and LeClaire were recovered in Bettendorf.
With the assistance of Bettendorf police, six juveniles taken into custody. Two girls and two boys were transported to Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, one boy to Scott County Jail and charges are pending for one girl.
Charges include:
- Girl, 17: Theft first class (a Class C felony) and eight counts of burglary third (aggravated misdemeanor)
- Boy, 16: Trafficking stolen weapons and theft first (both Class C felonies) and burglary third (aggravated misdemeanor)
- Girl, 15: Theft first (Class C felony)
- Boy, 16: Theft first (Class C felony
- Boy, 17: Theft first (Class C felony.) Also had a warrant out of Bettendorf
- Girl, 15: Charges pending
The stolen firearm was recovered when the juveniles were taken in to custody.
Bettendorf police and Scott County Sheriff’s Office assisted LeClaire police. More charges are expected to be filed.
“It should be noted that all of the vehicles that were broken into were left unlocked by the owners,” Themas said in the release. “We would like to remind you to always lock your vehicles.”