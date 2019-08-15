{{featured_button_text}}

A LeClaire woman is facing a theft charge after police say she pocketed donated funds from a fundraiser that was intended to help a local family with medical expenses.

 Barbara Opal Ritter, 59, of the 300 block of Walnut Court, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday on one count of third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

She was released more than an hour later after posting $2,000 through a bail bond company.

In May, the LeClaire Police Department was contacted about a possible theft form a charity fundraiser.

A LeClaire family held a fundraiser in March to raise money for medical expenses for their daughter. Ritter was in charge of organizing the vendor fair portion of the fundraiser, police said in a news release.

The family told police Ritter failed to turn over the donated funds from the vendors. An investigation concluded that the total amount owed to the family was $972.

Ritter deposited the funds into her personal bank account and admitted to using those funds to take care of personal financial obligations, according to the release.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0