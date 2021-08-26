LeClaire woman injured in crash identified, still in critical condition

The Scott County Sheriff's Office has identified the LeClaire woman severely injured in a crash Tuesday morning as 43-year-old Megan Marie Wentland.
Wentland was reportedly driving south on North Cody Road on Tuesday when a large dump truck carrying concrete from a nearby work site passed going north. A witness driving behind the truck told police a large piece of concrete or rock was stuck between two side-by-side tires on the driver's side of the truck, and when the rock came loose it hit the hood of Wentland's car, bounced through the windshield and hit Wentland in the head, according to a crash report released by the sheriff's office.
After the impact Wentland veered off the road and hit an embankment, which stopped her car.
Wentland was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, by ambulance, then airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by MedForce, where she is currently in critical condition, according to a news release from the LeClaire Police Department.
The dump truck was owned by Siefers Concrete Foundations Inc., a concrete foundation company based in Eldridge. So far, the driver has not been charged.
Wentland is a physical therapist for Genesis hospitals, and according to a Facebook post from the city of LeClaire, she has a great love for monarch butterflies. The city asked community members to hang butterflies in their windows as a way of showing support for Wentland and her family.